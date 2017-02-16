Bill Maher Defends Milo Yiannopoulos Booking
Bill Maher is defending his decision to book controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos on his HBO show Real Time this week after another guest, The Intercept reporter Jeremy Scahill, decided to drop out. In a Twitter message Wednesday, Scahill said that while Maher’s comments on Islam sometimes “veer into vitriol,” he respects the host and welcomes their debates. But he considered the addition of Yiannopoulos to the show “many bridges too far.” In response, Maher said: “My comments on Islam have never veered into vitriol. Liberals will continue to lose elections as long as they follow the example of people like Mr. Scahill, whose views veer into fantasy and away from bedrock liberal principles like equality of women, respect for minorities, separation of religion and state, and free speech. If Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims—and he might be—nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night.” The Daily Beast confirmed, through a spokesperson, that Larry Wilmore will still appear on Real Time as scheduled Friday night.