Media

Bill Maher Finally Finds a Friend Amid Trump Visit Backlash-MAGA Podcaster Charlie Kirk

NEW BROS

Maher and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk spent more than an hour complaining about Democrats.

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Comedian Bill Maher became the latest liberal podcaster to chum it up with Charlie Kirk as the young conservative commended the HBO host’s “moral courage” for trashing Democrats’ “wokeness.”

After a spirited discussion of Christianity during Sunday’s episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, the conservative commentator heralded Maher’s frequent condemnations of liberal Democrats. Maher has been a frequent critic of Democrats’ embrace of “identity politics,” calling them everything from “stupid” to “crazies.”

“We’re on different planets, obviously, on the spiritual religious stuff,” Kirk said. “But when you spoke against the woke, that for me was a proving moment. And I have to say something, and this is 100 percent true. You had more moral courage than pastors that I know that went along with the woke crazy train. And you deserve credit for that because it was of high cost.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Maher Thinks He’s a ‘Hero’ for Cozying Up to TrumpBOW DOWN
Kenneal Patterson
Bill Maher

Maher thanked Kirk for the praise and argued Democrats would be permanently defeated if they didn’t change course on their politics.

“Until we get rid of that s---, they’re never going to win another election,” Maher said.

“I agree,” Kirk responded. “They’re not going to take political advice from me.”

“No, but they might from me,” Maher said.

The exchange marked Kirk’s latest tangle with a liberal host, coming nearly two months after he helped California Gov. Gavin Newsom launch his new podcast.

Maher’s episode also came after the comedian dined with President Donald Trump at the White House. He later praised the president who’s frequently bashed him for being “gracious and measured” during the meal.

Bill Maher Calls Dems ‘Irrelevant’ After Fawning Trump VisitIN THE TANK
Nandika Chatterjee
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Bill Maher attends The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at The Living Room on February 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency, LLC)

The two addressed the criticism Maher received from Democrats over the meeting, with Maher castigating the left for being unwilling to “take in new information.”

“The far-left hates me because I went to the White House and said, ‘privately, Trump’s different,’” Maher said, claiming he “didn’t give an inch” on his own values.

“And good for you for saying that,” Kirk said,

Maher complained on Sunday that his leftist critics do not present his full arguments, stripping public discourse of nuance he said it needed.

“I mean, everybody does it to everybody, so I’m not saying I’m unique here,” he said. “But that is part of the problem of our discourse, is that everybody just wants to forward their narrative. No one is really interested in the full truth. Just the truth. Just give me the truth, and that’s the crowd I’m going for.”

Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies

Media Reporter

CorbinBolies

corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
WorldPope Francis’ Last Act Was to Give JD Vance a Lesson About Migrants
Staff
PoliticsTrump Skips Church to Go on Unhinged Easter Posting Spree Instead
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTop Hegseth Aide Warns Even Bigger Bombshells Are Coming after Second Signal Chat
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDiplomats Are Freaking Out About Trump’s Leaked Executive Order
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsHegseth Ignores New Signal Scandal in Crazy Late-Night Tweet
Lauren Lewis