Comedian Bill Maher became the latest liberal podcaster to chum it up with Charlie Kirk as the young conservative commended the HBO host’s “moral courage” for trashing Democrats’ “wokeness.”

After a spirited discussion of Christianity during Sunday’s episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, the conservative commentator heralded Maher’s frequent condemnations of liberal Democrats. Maher has been a frequent critic of Democrats’ embrace of “identity politics,” calling them everything from “stupid” to “crazies.”

“We’re on different planets, obviously, on the spiritual religious stuff,” Kirk said. “But when you spoke against the woke, that for me was a proving moment. And I have to say something, and this is 100 percent true. You had more moral courage than pastors that I know that went along with the woke crazy train. And you deserve credit for that because it was of high cost.”

Maher thanked Kirk for the praise and argued Democrats would be permanently defeated if they didn’t change course on their politics.

“Until we get rid of that s---, they’re never going to win another election,” Maher said.

“I agree,” Kirk responded. “They’re not going to take political advice from me.”

“No, but they might from me,” Maher said.

The exchange marked Kirk’s latest tangle with a liberal host, coming nearly two months after he helped California Gov. Gavin Newsom launch his new podcast.

Maher’s episode also came after the comedian dined with President Donald Trump at the White House. He later praised the president who’s frequently bashed him for being “gracious and measured” during the meal.

The two addressed the criticism Maher received from Democrats over the meeting, with Maher castigating the left for being unwilling to “take in new information.”

“The far-left hates me because I went to the White House and said, ‘privately, Trump’s different,’” Maher said, claiming he “didn’t give an inch” on his own values.

“And good for you for saying that,” Kirk said,

Maher complained on Sunday that his leftist critics do not present his full arguments, stripping public discourse of nuance he said it needed.

“I mean, everybody does it to everybody, so I’m not saying I’m unique here,” he said. “But that is part of the problem of our discourse, is that everybody just wants to forward their narrative. No one is really interested in the full truth. Just the truth. Just give me the truth, and that’s the crowd I’m going for.”