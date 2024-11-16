HBO host Bill Maher didn’t hold back as he laid into the Democratic Party for their “doubling down” on the politics that led to their recent election night defeat.

During a long rant about the state of the Party, the comedian accused some Democrats of being “stupid,” others of being too liberal, and slammed those who blame racism and/or sexism for Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

“Someone must tell the usual suspects on the far left that the saying is, ‘When you’re in a hole, stop digging.’ Not ‘keep digging.’ Talk about doubling down on what got you f---ed in the first place,” said Maher in his open monologue Friday on Real Time with Bill Maher.

“Even the one concession I’ve heard a few people on the losing side offer—that liberals should stop saying that Trump voters are stupid—comes with a kind of unspoken parentheses. ‘We know they are stupid, just don’t say it,’” he added.

Maher then hit back at “stupid” Democrats.

“I got bad news for you, they don’t have a monopoly on stupid,” he said. “You wear Queers for Palestine T-shirts, and masks two years after the pandemic ended. And you can’t define ‘woman’—I mean, ‘person who menstruates.’ You’re the Teachers Union education party, and you’ve turned schools and colleges into a joke. You just lost a crazy contest to an actual crazy person.”

Maher continued, “You love to speak truth to power, and we always should, but you have completely lost the ability to speak truth to bulls--t.”

In his next attack on the Democrats, Maher claimed that the party‘s “wokeism” was the beginning of the end for Harris’ election odds.

“The Democratic polling firm, Blueprint, told Democrats months ago that Black voters, a.k.a. their supposedly liberal base, were more likely to find the president too liberal than too conservative,” he said. “They also found that voters didn’t just want Harris to distance herself from Biden, they wanted her to distance herself from what they believe the entire Democratic Party has become– a Portlandia sketch."

Digging deeper into identity politics, Maher described the Democrats—whom he voted for—as “a bunch of privileged mean girls complaining about privilege and trying to make ‘fetch’ happen.”

In his final salvo, Maher raged against suggestions that Harris lost due to her race or gender.

“What a shocker that the people who see everything through the lens of race and sex see their election loss as a result of racism and sexism,” he said. “Yes, if only we weren’t so irredeemably unenlightened, we would have elected a Black president by now. Oh what, we did? Oh, right, and then re-elected him. Maybe you missed it because it wasn’t on TikTok.”

Addressing sexism, Maher added: “Hillary got three million more votes than Trump, which in a normal country would be called a victory. It wasn’t 21st-century sexism that prevented a woman from becoming president, it was the Electoral College.”