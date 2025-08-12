Bill Maher Mansplains Why ‘The View’ Is Bad for Women

Bill Maher, a man, thinks the hosts of The View are “not the best advertisement” for women.

Maher, a comedian and liberal contrarian, admitted during a conversation with talk show host and actress Drew Barrymore on his Club Random podcast that the five women and their left-leaning viewpoints are “a lot” for him.

“I don’t know if they’re really at this moment the best advertisement for women,” the 69-year-old HBO host said.

Barrymore gently pushed back, suggesting the ABC show—hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin—simply follows a traditional talk show format. But Maher wasn’t sold.

He said he’s friends with some of the hosts and “loves” them personally, but added: “They say some things that are, like, not helpful to say [during] elections.”

Maher, who often has an adversarial relationship with the progressive movement, appeared in May 2024 on the The View, where he clashed with co-host Sunny Hostin about Israel’s conduct in its war with Hamas.

Representatives for The View and Maher did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The ABC talk show has long been a source of contempt from President Donald Trump’s MAGA base.

Just last month, the White House threatened that The View could be “the next show to be pulled off air” after Joy Behar joked on-air that Trump was “jealous” of Barack Obama’s “swag” and slimmer figure.

This seems like a major win for humanity and common sense. https://t.co/sYdiwyyW2k — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr refused to deny on Fox News that The View is in Trump’s “crosshairs,” saying last month that “the consequences” for Behar’s verbal insults of the president “aren’t quite finished.”