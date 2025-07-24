Donald Trump’s MAGA base is sure that The View is about to follow in Stephen Colbert’s footsteps.

The White House threatened that The View could be “the next show to be pulled off air” on Wednesday, after Joy Behar declared on air that Donald Trump was “jealous” of Barack Obama’s “swag” and thinner figure.

Coincidentally, the White House statement came along just before the show’s usual summer hiatus. That didn’t stop MAGA from celebrating what some in the base perceived as a victory against the show’s anti-Trump hosts. “JUST IN: The View is TAKING A BREAK,” wrote one user, “This is their second-to-last show, for now, Joy Behar says. MAKE IT PERMANENT! First Stephen Colbert, now cancel The View.”

The View has historically taken a summer hiatus nearly every season since it began in 1997.

The premature celebration of the long-running show’s apparent demise came after Behar seemed to accidentally let slip that tomorrow would be its last episode before the show returns in September.

“Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this,” she began a thought during a segment, and then asked “I’m allowed to say that, right?” She then moved on to promise viewers that “the tide is turning” on Trump and that “the ultimate irony will be that Rupert Murdoch will take him down.”

But the misunderstanding about them having “one more show” took hold, as another user wrote, “JUST IN: Joy Behar accidentally admitted The View only has ‘one more show left’ before ‘hiatus.’ Is The View FINALLY being cancelled??!” Another wrote, “RIP The View” as more celebrated with posts like, “Joy Behar just slipped up and admitted that The View is DONE! Good riddance!”

But not everyone on X fell down the rabbit hole so completely. As one more rationally minded user put it, “The View goes on hiatus every summer from August until September. Then does a season premiere show. People on this app are dumb as hell.”

A representative for The View did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

MAGA excitement for the potential cancellation of the show is not without encouragement from Trump’s administration. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr refused to deny on Fox News that The View is in Trump’s “crosshairs,” saying on Wednesday that “the consequences” for the Behar’s verbal insults of the president “aren’t quite finished.”

In the White House statement responding to Behar’s comments Wednesday, the administration declared the co-host an “irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

It also went after the show’s ratings, claiming it was at its “lowest.” The show insisted its ratings were better than ever, telling Entertainment Weekly, “season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season.”