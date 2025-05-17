Bill Maher Rips Trump’s ‘Free’ Plane Grift

Bill Maher used Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher opening monologue to ridicule President Donald Trump‘s recent Middle Eastern jaunt.

“You know, when you travel, you like to leave with a souvenir, right? So he got a $400 million plane,” Maher said. “They gave him a $400 million plane, which he accepted."

The comedian and host joined the chorus of critics ridiculing Trump for this “gift” from Qatar, which has been the subject of near-universal scrutiny—and mockery—this week.

“This has to be the ultimate ‘If Obama did it,’” Maher continued, referencing the frequent double standards that are seen between Trump’s criticisms of previous presidents and his own behavior.

“If Obama did it, Fox News would be endlessly calling it ‘Allah Force One,’” Maher joked.

He then went on to explain that the joke wouldn’t really work as the plane couldn’t be called or used as Air Force One, the aircraft reserved for presidential transportation, as it would have to be retrofitted to meet security standards, which won’t happen in the time Trump has left in office.

“So then it would have to be private, which would be illegal, but you know it dosen’t matter,” the host said, throwing his hands up in mock exasperation at the ongoing failures to hold Trump to account for his actions.

While the long-time political commentator has been known for his frequent satirical jabs at Trump, he was also recently the subject of an attack himself for dining with Trump in March of this year. Fellow comedian Larry David parodied the meeting in a New York Times piece titled “My Dinner With Adolf.” Maher rejected the criticism, calling it offensive to Jewish people, of whom David is one.

Still, it seems the dinner hasn’t swayed Maher from continuing his critiques of Trump. Prior to the dinner, he ripped into Trump’s admission that children will have to go with fewer presents at Christmas this year, owing to his economic handling.

Trump himself now controls four planes: two Air Force Ones, his own private Trump-branded jet, and this “free” gift plane from the Qataris.

“Everybody else, still only $3 and 10 pencils,” Maher finished.