Maher Mocks Trump’s ‘Two Dolls’ Dealmaking With Little Girls

Comedian Bill Maher tore into President Donald Trump over his remark that little girls can make do with “two dolls, instead of 30 dolls.”

“Yes, that’s our dealmaker-in-chief, losing an imaginary negotiation with children,” the comic said during his opening monologue on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Trump has found himself lampooned after admitting during a cabinet meeting Wednesday that children may have to be satisfied with fewer dolls at Christmas because of rising prices stemming from his tariff war. “Maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more,” he also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump warned consumers earlier this week their children could expect to receive fewer gifts at Christmas thanks to his trade war with the rest of the planet. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

His bizarre comments represent the president’s firmest admission to date that his ongoing trade war against much of the rest of the planet, in particular China, is likely to have consequences for families.

Trump has since revised his remark, upping the number of dolls kids should expect to a generous five as a result of what Maher speculated could only have been hard-fought backroom negotiations with a team of furious (albeit imaginary) children.

“Dolls! He’s obsessed with how many dolls we get to have,” Maher quipped during Friday’s edition of his eponymous show. “30?! I can barely blow up one!”

The comedian noted that Trump had also warned consumers that they might have to reduce the number of pencils they have. “They don’t need to have 250 pencils,” Trump said. “They can have five.”

“Well, this is really going to put a crimp in Pencil-Con,” Maher said. “I need pencils in case I have to write my name on my hula hoop. Who has a pencil, what the f--k is that?”