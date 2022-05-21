Bill Maher Slams Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Kids in LGBTQ Rant
‘WE WILL ALL BE GAY IN 2054’
Bill Maher has been trending on Twitter after saying gender-affirming care for trans adolescents like puberty blockers is “literally experimenting on children” and accused kids of coming out as trans because it’s “trendy” and because being gay “is not hip enough.” The comedian referenced a recent Gallup poll which showed more Americans than ever before (7 per cent) identify as LGBTQ+, with 21 per cent of Gen Z saying that they were queer. “If we follow this trajectory we will all be gay in 2054,” he said. Maher suggested that the long-term effects of puberty blockers haven’t been studied enough, citing studies that say they cause lack of bone density and infertility. “Never forget children are impressionable and very, very stupid… Maybe the boy who thinks he’s a girl is just gay, or whatever Frasier was,” Maher said referring to Kelsey Grammer’s uppity psychiatrist character. “Maybe the girl who hates girly stuff just needs to learn that being female doesn’t mean you have to act like a Kardashian. Maybe childhood makes you sad sometimes and there are other solutions besides, ‘Hand me the dick saw.’” “If you haven’t noticed that, with kids, doing something for the likes is more important than their own genitals, you haven’t been paying attention,” he said.