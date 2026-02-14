Bill Maher Slams Trump’s Troubling Deal Making ‘Pattern’

Bill Maher slammed President Donald Trump’s “pattern” of political dealmaking during Friday night’s post-show segment.

Maher’s guests weigh in on how AI technology has become increasingly sophisticated at an alarming speed. MS NOW anchor Stephanie Ruhle and Trump’s former national security advisor, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, criticized the president’s recent moves to allow the sale of AI chips to countries like China.

Ruhle pointed out that the Trump family’s crypto business received a $500 million investment from a member of the United Arab Emirates’ royal family days before his inauguration last year. The president approved the sale of half a million U.S.-based Nvidia’s AI chips to the UAE months later.

“There’s that pattern again,” Maher said.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) listens as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House during an event on "Investing in America" on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was joined by CEOs to highlight companies and their investments in the United States during the event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

McMaster argued in the segment that the U.S. must maintain technological dominance in AI, particularly for national security. He said that the U.S. should not cede “military advantage” to the “Chinese Communist Party” by allowing them to get ahead in the AI race.

Ruhle laid out how the Biden Administration prevented the sale of AI chips to China, but under Trump’s second term, that decision was reversed.

US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk (C), Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang (R) and other attendees, arrive for a family picture the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC on November 19, 2025. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

​​Ethics experts told The Guardian that the crypto deal was “corruption, plain and simple.” Now, the Trump Administration has cleared the path for the sale of Nvidia’s powerful H200 chips to approved Chinese companies, with a 25% surcharge going to the U.S. government.

Alphabet chief investment officer Ruth Porat (L) and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (C) wait to meet the Saudi Crown Prince at the Royal Court in Riyadh on May 13, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

“This is what’s important about that,” McMaster said. “These H200 chips can increase compute power in China significantly. And if you look at how quickly these models are learning and improving, the machine learning that occurs in the next few years is really critical.”

Ruhle asked “why on Earth” the Trump Administration would approve the sales, while McMaster called it a “bad decision.”

Maher and the panel had also discussed how Big Tech bosses were eager to “kiss the ring” to consolidate power.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen during a dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House on Sept. 4, 2025, in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“They were supposed to be these liberal guys in the hippie land,” Maher said. “And they turned out to be, when they smelled the money, it was just completely all thrown out the window.”

However, some tech enthusiasts have not reaped the benefits they expected under Trump. For example, while the president has appeared to line his own pockets through cryptocurrency ventures, crypto bros have raged over huge losses in their own accounts.

Donald Trump has made more than $1.4 billion from his crypto projects, alone according to Bloomberg. Alex Wong/Getty Images

During the main show on Friday, Maher decried crypto as a “money laundering” because it was using real money to buy “fake money” that he said was a “pool of untraceable funds.”

President Trump has raked in $1.4 billion since assuming office last year. About $867 million comes from crypto investments.