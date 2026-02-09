Crypto Bros Rage at Trump as Market Collapses

Crypto bros have turned on President Donald Trump after billions of dollars were wiped out of the volatile cryptocurrency market.

As noted by Axios, the male-dominated world of crypto investing is the latest group to rage against the president during his erratic second term, with many regretting supporting the 79-year-old.

Before returning to office, Trump vowed to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the world,” a promise that sent the price of flagship cryptocurrency bitcoin surging after the 2024 election and eventually to record highs late last year.

The crptocrash has since Bitcoin erase all the gains it made following Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. Google

Those gains have since been obliterated. Bitcoin is now hovering around $68,000, down sharply from roughly $125,000 in October 2025. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has also been hammered, losing more than 35 percent of its value in just the past month.

A growing number of crypto bros are now venting their fury at Trump as it becomes increasingly clear that his much-hyped crypto strategy is failing. The backlash has coincided with viral reports that Trump-aligned crypto venture World Liberty Financial quietly sold $5 million worth of bitcoin last week, helping send prices tumbling even further.

“I voted for the first time in 2024 as a single-issue voter. Crypto president? How can I not vote for that! Sounds great!” one crypto user posted to his 169,000 followers on X. “Not even a year later & he has destroyed the single issue I cared about. F--- you Trump.”

Crypto influencer Carl Runefelt also conceded in a reply to one of his 1.5 million followers that Trump was “bad for crypto” and a “big mistake” to have as president.

Donald Trump has made more than $1.4 billion from his crypto projects, alone according to Bloomberg. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a lengthy X post, another disillusioned crypto bro wrote: “The crypto market is in freefall right now, and while broader macro factors like tariff threats, geopolitical uncertainty, and deleveraging play a role, a significant chunk of the damage—and the eroded trust—stems directly from patterns tied to Trump himself.”

“He pioneered market-moving tweets long ago, perfectly timing negative statements to tank sentiment and allow insiders (and potentially himself) to buy the dip cheaply, then switching to positive hype to pump euphoria and sell into retail FOMO. Rinse and repeat,” they added.

Trump—whose own memecoin has lost nearly all its value since its launch last January—has not been hit nearly as hard by the crypto crash. World Liberty Financial has earned Trump and his family around $1.2 billion in cash since its launch, along with an additional $2.25 billion from various crypto holdings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Analysis from Bloomberg in January also estimated that cryptocurrency ventures have added $1.4 billion to the Trump family’s wealth over the past year.

The White House said in a statement to the Daily Beast that the Trump administration was committed to crypto.