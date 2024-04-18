Bill Maher: Woody Allen Not a Pervert for ‘Baby Doll’ Kink
OK, BOOMER
Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher thinks Woody Allen is innocent of the molestation charges his daughter Dylan Farrow has long leveled against him, telling Katie Couric that anyone who refuses to work with the former legend are “a bunch of pussies.” “There was [sic] two police investigations that exonerated him,” Maher argued. “I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight,” he said. Couric reminded Maher that Allen reportedly requested girlfriends to dress up in childlike clothing as part of sexual roleplay, raising questions about his proclivities. “Do you think he’s the only guy who likes that? Really?” Maher shot back. “Do you think he’s the first guy who wanted his girlfriend to dress in anklets and baby doll [dresses]? That’s what we grew up on, that’s what we find sexy…that doesn’t make you a pervert.” At the same time, Maher left himself a convenient out, saying he finds the sordid allegations against Allen “very improbable.” However, he said, “Is it possible [Allen did it]? Anything is possible.”