Bill Murray Says Film Was Suspended After He ‘Did Something I Thought Was Funny’
OLD DOG, NEW TRICKS
Bill Murray broke his silence Saturday on why production for his latest movie, Being Mortal, was suddenly paused last week: “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” the Hollywood icon told CNBC. The “something,” he acknowledged, was behavior that a woman onset found offensive. She filed a complaint and Murray, 71, explained, “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing [and] investigate it and so they stopped the production.” Murray said, “What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change so it’s important for me to figure it out.” The Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and Life Aquatic star added: “I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.” He and the unnamed woman are both “professionals,” he said, who mutually like each other’s work and are “trying to make peace with each other.” It remains unclear whether or not production for the film, which began in March, will resume.