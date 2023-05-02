Bill Nighy Says He’s Not Actually Dating His Met Gala Date Anna Wintour
NOT IN VOGUE
Reps for actor Bill Nighy have denied suggestions that the Oscar nominee is in a relationship with Anna Wintour after the pair walked arm-in-arm into the Met Gala on Monday night. “Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship,” his rep told Page Six. However, a source close to the Vogue editor in chief responded to the romance rumors by reportedly telling the gossip column, “We think last night speaks for itself.” The two Brits, both aged 73, have been spotted together often over the years but have always been coy about any suggestions of a romance. Both are believed to be single with Nighy splitting from his long-time partner, actress Diana Quick, in 2008, and Wintour ending a similarly long relationship with Texan businessman Shelby Bryan a few years ago. Nighy has a daughter named Mary with Quick, while Wintour has two children, Bee and Charles, with former husband David Shaffer.