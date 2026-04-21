Bill Nye the Science Guy Trashes Trump’s Typo-Riddled Plot

Bill Nye the Science Guy has criticized President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut funding for NASA, describing it as lazy and riddled with typos.

The Trump administration this month released its proposed President’s Budget for fiscal year 2027. While it boosts funding for the Artemis program following its mission around the moon, it also calls for a 23 percent overall cut to NASA’s budget and a 47 percent reduction to the agency’s science funding, dropping it from $7.25 billion to $3.9 billion.

Nye sharply condemned the reductions, calling them “a huge mistake.”

Bill Nye has criticized Trump for planning to cut NASA's budget. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“NASA is the best brand the U.S. has. People around the world recognize NASA. The word science is in the Constitution. That’s what keeps the U.S. ahead,” he told NBC News on Monday.

“You cannot be a leader in space without being a leader in science. It’s just a mistake,” he added.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The proposal follows an earlier attempt to reduce NASA’s budget by 18 percent, which was rejected by both chambers of Congress. Nye said he was present on Capitol Hill during that pushback and questioned why similar cuts have resurfaced.

“Members of Congress and their staff said the President’s Budget Request, the PBR, is dead on arrival, and they pushed back and overwhelmed that request. Why it’s happened again is not clear,” he said.

He also criticized the document’s quality, saying, “Objectively, this time, the President’s Budget Request is written—how would I describe—it’s much lazier,” Nye claimed. “There are typos; they refer to 2026 instead of 2027, and they left out some language arbitrarily. It’s sort of cut and paste without paying attention.”

The proposed budget would terminate funding for roughly 40 NASA missions and eliminate support for several programs focused on in-space sustainability and long-term operations.

In the budget document, those initiatives are described as “frivolous,” a characterization that has drawn criticism from the science community.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman has defended the administration’s 2027 budget request. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“This is a critical period for the U.S. space agency to execute on the ambitious plans to lead the world in science, exploration, and innovation. The Artemis II crew is en route to the moon, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is undergoing final integration before launch later this year, Dragonfly and the asteroid-hunting NEO Surveyor projects are progressing toward launch. The OMB proposal undermines those efforts by adding needless uncertainty and disruption to NASA’s workforce,” The Planetary Society said in a statement.

GOP Senator Jerry Moran has also criticized the proposed cuts, warning that it would be a “mistake” to fund exploration while gutting funding for science missions.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman has defended the administration’s 2027 budget request, telling employees in an internal message obtained by POLITICO that the proposed funding levels would be adequate for the agency to carry out its core responsibilities.