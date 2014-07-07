Bill Oddie: "Let's Put The Royals In A Zoo".

You might expect Bill Oddie, the most famous bird conservationist in Britian, to make common cause with the conservation-minded royal family.

You’d be wrong.

In an interview with Total Politics, the celebrity bird man tells an interviewer that the royals should be put in a museum.

“Jesus Christ. Bless him, Prince Charles – I don’t know whether he’s got streaks of naivety or whatever it is… I don’t know what the royals are,” says Oddie. “It’s make up your mind time. Does nobody say to them ‘don’t do that’? William gets all the supposed credit for calling a gathering [a plea to end the illegal wildlife trade] in London, and the day before, he was off in Spain to shoot boar. Don’t they have a bloody PR? Or do they not give a shit when it comes down to it?”

Does Oddie not think the royals are a useful voice in the conservation conversation at all?

“No, I don’t, to be perfectly honest, I never have… I think they should be sent to the zoo. I think that would be good. It might be quite a comfortable zoo. They’ll have food, they’ll be fed in there. Something like that. I don’t want them to suffer…”