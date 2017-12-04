Bill O’Reilly Accuser Sues Him and Fox News for Breaching Settlement Deal

A woman who settled with former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly over harassment allegations is now suing him and the news outlet for defamation and breach of contract, The New York Times reported Monday. Rachel Witlieb Bernstein, one of six known women to have reached settlements with O’Reilly, said the network made statements that violated the settlement and portrayed her as a politically motivated extortionist. “Knowing Ms. Bernstein and Mr. O’Reilly’s other victims are afraid to speak out because he and Fox forced them to sign nondisclosure agreements, O’Reilly and Fox have made false and disparaging claims,” said Bernstein’s lawyer Neil Mullin. “They should release all victims from their NDAs and let the truth out. It is cowardly to publicly attack these women knowing they have been subjected to contractual provisions requiring absolute silence.”
