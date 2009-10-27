Bill O'Reilly Attacks Time Magazine's Joe Klein
Time's Joe Klein was already on Bill O'Reilly's bad side when he wrote a scathing column about Fox News in this week's magazine. But when he refused to appear on The O'Reilly Factor? Well, watch out, Joe—the fury of O'Reilly has been unleashed.
