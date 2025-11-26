Bill O’Reilly Delivers Warning to GOP After Brutal Polls

Bill O’Reilly warned Republicans that they’re in trouble after new polling showed voters don’t believe enough is being done to tackle affordability.

The 76-year-old conservative pundit said the party could take a hit in the midterms as he reacted Wednesday to a series of polls showing Americans are increasingly stressed about the cost of living.

“Boy oh boy, Republicans have to get on it,” said O’Reilly on his web show, No Spin News. “There’s no doubt about it. President Trump and his administration, if they want to hold the House and Senate next November, they gotta get the prices down—of insurance, healthcare, car, house, and food."

O'Reilly promised to be hard on Republicans ahead of 2026 as polls show Americans are worried about the cost of living. NewsNation

O’Reilly cited a November Marist University poll showing a vast majority of Americans believe the cost of living should be President Donald Trump’s top priority. He also pointed to June Gallup data that found that that 90 percent of Americans feel they pay too much for healthcare, and 52 percent say healthcare costs cause daily stress.

“It is a very compelling issue. You’ve got to get health insurance premiums, Medicaid, and Medicare spending under control, and that includes Obamacare,” he said.

O'Reilly urged Mike Johnson and John Thune to come up with a healthcare plan soon. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

O’Reilly also demanded better from GOP congressional leaders Mike Johnson and John Thune, urging them to address Americans’ affordability concerns ahead of the 2026 midterms.

“I’m not seeing a healthcare proposal on the table, do you? So Johnson and Thune, the two big boys in Congress, you better get something going,” he said.

Though he acknowledged he “favors” Republicans, O’Reilly promised that he would be “ruthless” in his criticism of the GOP.

“I have to be fair, and I will be. And I’m going to be ruthless in how I cover the next 12 months because the Republicans have power now,” he said.

Donald Trump has dismissed "affordability" concerns as a Democratic "con," but GOP politicians and pundits have been urging the White House to address American concerns about the cost of living. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

O’Reilly’s warning comes as Republicans scramble to come up with a healthcare plan after they refused to cave to Senate Democrats’ demand to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, leading to the October-November government shutdown.

Time is running out for Republicans to pass a healthcare plan, as ACA subsidies expire at the end of 2025. Without a replacement in place, many Americans will see their premiums spike.

Trump planned to propose a two-year extension of the subsidies, but Mike Johnson talked Trump out of it at the eleventh hour.

O’Reilly, once a prominent Fox News pundit during the Bush and Obama administrations, joins a chorus of Republican pundits and politicians urging the White House to focus on affordability after the GOP was shellacked in the 2025 midterms.