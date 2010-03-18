0
Bill O'Reilly Discusses Lady Gaga
Taking a break from politics, Bill O'Reilly embarked on a spirited debate over Lady Gaga and her controversial new video Thursday—remarking, "If my daughter looks like Lady Gaga, she doesn't get out of the basement." The questions this comment raises are too big to be tackled here.
Taking a break from politics, Bill O'Reilly embarked on a spirited debate over Lady Gaga and her controversial new video Thursday—remarking, "If my daughter looks like Lady Gaga, she doesn't get out of the basement." The questions this comment raises are too big to be tackled here.