Bill O’Reilly has split with President Donald Trump on one issue in particular: the case of a wrongfully deported Maryland dad whose return the Supreme Court has ordered the administration to “facilitate.”

The legendary conservative pundit said the president, whom O’Reilly has steadfastly supported over the years, is making a “mistake” in defying the judiciary.

The former Fox News host said Saturday that the Trump administration should bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador due to an “administrative error.”

“I’ve said that quite clearly: Trump administration’s making a mistake not bringing a man back because the Supreme Court wants the man back,” O’Reilly said on his newscast No Spin News. “If I’m President Trump, I don’t want to alienate the Supreme Court, period.”

Kilmar Abrego Garcia remains in El Salvador despite a Supreme Court order directing the Trump administration to "facilitate" his return to the U.S. Abrego Garcia Family/Handout via Reuters

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the government must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S.

Despite that order, the Trump administration has maintained that it has no interest in bringing back a man it accuses of links to the international criminal gang MS-13.

But O’Reilly argued that the way to resolve concerns about Abrego Garcia’s criminal history was to bring him back.

“If the man is MS-13, that will be proven by the Justice Department,” O’Reilly said, even as he speculated that Abrego Garcia “probably is affiliated” with the notorious gang.

“He’s not some guy cutting the lawn on Saturday in Maryland, but let the Justice Department prove it, and then you boot him,” he went on.

The White House has repeatedly decried “communist left-wing judges” for defying Trump’s sweeping deportation blitz and other efforts to upend the federal government.

In a fresh rebuke of the judiciary on Saturday, Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that “it is not possible to have trials for millions and millions of people.”

“We know who the Criminals are, and we must get them out of the U.S.A. — and FAST!” he wrote.