Spotify Exec Calls Harry and Meghan ‘F*cking Grifters’
NOT MINCING WORDS
Bill Simmons, the founder of The Ringer and a current Spotify podcast executive, didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to bail on the platform. “The f-cking grifters: that’s the podcast we should've launched with them,” Simmons said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Simmons’ remarks come after Spotify and the couple’s studio, Archewell, decided to part ways—a decision the parties called “mutual” in a joint statement. Simmons, however, seems to still have some hard feelings. “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea,” Simmons said. “It’s one of my best stories.”