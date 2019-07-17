CHEAT SHEET
Second Mississippi Republican Candidate Says He Won’t Meet Women Alone
A second Mississippi Republican has said he won’t meet with a woman unless they have a chaperone. Former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. is the second gubernatorial candidate in Mississippi to say he’s going by the rule—State Rep. Robert Foster told a female reporter last week that he would only allow her on a ride-along if she brought a male colleague with her. Waller Jr. told Mississippi Today: “I just think it’s common sense... I just think in this day and time, appearances are important and transparency’s important, and people need to have the comfort of what’s going on in government between employees and people.” The third Republican candidate in the race, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, declined to say whether he also follows the rule.