Billboard Mocks KY Clerk in Her Hometown

A nonprofit group is letting Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis know just how outdated her views on marriage are in a big way. A new billboard in Davis’ hometown has cropped up, bearing the message, “Dear Kim Davis, the fact that you can’t sell your daughter for three goats and a cow means we’ve already redefined marriage.” Davis was jailed for five days after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. The message, which refers to a Bible scripture that suggests women can be sold into a marriage, is meant “to expose this narrow interpretation by Davis and others that they use to defend their discrimination against the LGBTQ community,” according to a statement from Planting Peace, which paid for the sign. Davis was released from prison on Sept. 8, but a judge ordered she was not to interfere with deputies issuing licenses to same-sex couples.
