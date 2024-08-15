Billie Eilish has dropped her booking agency following allegations that agency boss and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Chairman Casey Wasserman had “serial” affairs with junior employees, according to reports.

The split was revealed after the star performed as part of the Paris Olympics handover to Los Angeles on Sunday along with rapper Snoop Dogg and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, are reportedly switching to a rival agency, WME, that already represented them for movie and TV work.

The Ocean Eyes singer was said to be “very upset” over a media report alleging that Wasserman, CEO of the Wasserman agency and chairman of the LA28 Olympic Games committee, had affairs with female employees.

“While grateful to their former live booking agents at Wasserman, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have opted to have film, TV and music handled by the same agency, WME, moving forward,” a spokesperson for Eilish told Variety.

The Daily Mail alleged Wasserman was a “serial cheater” with a number of female employees dating back 20 years.

Eilish, 22, begins a U.S. and world tour on Sept. 29 in Quebec and will perform at Madison Square Gardens and The Forum in Los Angeles before heading abroad next year.