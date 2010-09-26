Billie Joe Armstrong Joins 'American Idiot'

CHEAT SHEET
This role should be a natural fit: Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong will make his Broadway debut this week in American Idiot, the hit show built around songs from his band’s album of the same name. Armstrong, who co-authored the play, will appear as St. Jimmy, filling in from Tuesday to Sunday for a stage actor who will be on leave. For Armstrong, the performance will complete a vision he’s held since recording the 2004 album. “We’ve always thought that somehow there should be some sort of stage version,” he said at the time, “because that’s what was going on in our heads.”