Billie Lourd Confirms She Snubbed Carrie Fisher’s Siblings
‘THEY KNOW WHY’
One day before her mother’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, Billie Lourd issued a statement confirming and explaining her decision not to invite Carrie Fisher’s two sisters and brother from the event. The 30-year-old’s statement followed the siblings’ vocal indignation over their exclusion, with Todd Fisher telling TMZ it was “heartbreaking and shocking.” Similarly, Joely Fisher took to Instagram to decry Lourd’s “bizarre, misguided” choice. Lourd, who will be accepting Fisher’s posthumous honor on Thursday, said that she was publicly responding “because they publicly attacked me,” adding, “The truth is I did not not invite them to the ceremony. They know why.” Lourd then moved on to scathingly criticize her aunts and uncle for choosing “to process their grief publicly and capitalize” on Fisher’s death in its immediate aftermath, “doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money.” Though she called these actions “very hurtful” to her at the time, Lourd clarified: “To be clear—there is no feud. We have no relationship.”