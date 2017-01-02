Billie Lourd Speaks Out After Deaths of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

CHEAT SHEET
Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, spoke out Monday for the first time since her mother and grandmother passed away. “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.” Debbie Reynolds died of a stroke Wednesday at the age of 84. Fisher died just one day earlier, on Tuesday, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Todd Fisher—Reynolds’s son and Fisher’s brother—said Wednesday evening.