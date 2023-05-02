Billionaire’s Love Child Sues His Other Kids for $100M
‘EVIL STEPSISTERS’
Billionaire Bruce Wasserstein died in 2009, but a heated battle between members of his family is still raging on. On Tuesday, lawyers for one of his children, Sky—whom Wasserstein had with mistress Erin McCarthy—submitted court filings accusing his other five kids of cheating her out of a portion of her inheritance. Forbes last valued the family fortune in 2015 at $2.4 billion. According to Page Six, the 15-year-old’s attorneys claimed that at least one of the other children has behaved like Cinderella’s “evil stepsisters,” and members of the family are engaging in a “continuing conspiracy, through psychological and economic bullying... to deprive Sky of her rightful share of her father’s multi-billion dollar estate and to ostracize her from the Wasserstein family.” The outlet noted that a trust earmarked for Sky has received millions of dollars in assets and that she “also gets $30,000 a month in child support.”