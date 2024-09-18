Billionaire Elon Musk’s Offer to Whip It Out During ‘SNL’ Cold Open Rejected

Elon Musk revealed that he pitched showing his “c---” during his 2021 Saturday Night Live monologue to “test” whether the show was “actually live.”

But to the benefit of SNL viewers, Musk swiftly found out that the SNL cast and crew were not interested in his ideas, reported Mediaite.

“One of the things that I think everyone’s been sort of wondering this whole time is, is Saturday Night Live actually live?” Musk said on a panel event at the All In Summit, earlier this month.

“But there’s a way to test this. There’s a way to test this, which is, we don’t tell them what’s going on. I walk on and so, this is the script. I throw it on the ground. We’re going to find out tonight, right now, if Saturday Night Live is actually live,” he said. “And the way that we’re going to do this is I’m going to take my c--- out. And if you see my c---, you know it’s true. And if you don’t, it’s been a lie.”

Audience members at the All In Summit burst out in laughter as Musk recounted this story, but SNL producers were said to be “aghast” and in “silence.”

Musk said his request came on a Zoom call with the SNL crew where he came in “guns blazing with ideas” despite being hungover.

“We didn’t realize, like, actually, you know, that’s not how it works – that it’s only actors, and they just get told what to do,” said Musk of the process behind the show. “We’re like ‘Oh. Well, you mean we can’t just, like, do funny things that we thought of?’”

Despite realizing his pitch had gone down on a sour note with SNL, Musk decided to continue making his audacious pitch anyway.

“So I say, like, I’m going to reach down into my pants, and I’ll stick my hand in my pants, and I’m going to pull out my c---. I am going to tell this to the [SNL] audience, and the audience is going to be like, ‘What?’ And then I pull out a baby rooster. You know? And it’s like, okay, this is kind of PG. It’s not that bad. This is my tiny cock.”

Instead of his ill-received rooster gag, Musk spoke about his accent, having Asperger’s, and electric cars in his monologue before bringing his mother on stage for an awkward interaction.