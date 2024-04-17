Billionaire Heiress Ivy Getty Is About to Be a Divorcée
HOW CHIC
Ivy Getty, heiress to the Getty family’s oil fortune, is set to divorce the actor and photographer Tobias Engel after four years of marriage, Page Six reported on Tuesday. Court documents obtained by the tabloid show that Getty filed for divorce in January, categorizing the split as “contested,” meaning that theirs is an unmediated separation. The socialite, who has since scrubbed all evidence of Engel from her social media, had a prenuptial agreement in place before her wedding, according to Page Six. “Obviously, being a member of the Getty family, Ivy is careful about legal entanglements,” an insider told the outlet. The great-granddaughter of tycoon J. Paul Getty, she was just 26 years old when she wed Engel in a private ceremony in 2020. The next year, the couple celebrated by throwing a second, more opulent wedding in San Francisco that was heralded as the event of the season. The party featured lavish decor, a dress rumored to cost $500,000, and a maid of honor in Anya Taylor-Joy. The officiant? Nancy Pelosi, of course.