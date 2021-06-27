Billionaire Orlando Bravo Donates $250K to Victims of Miami Condo Collapse

CHEAT SHEET
Some of Florida’s wealthiest are stepping up to help those affected by the condo collapse in Miami. Puerto Rican billionaire Orlando Bravo, co-founder of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, pledged $250,000 to the relief fund Support Surfside—the largest donation so far. In a statement to People, the Bravo Family Foundation asked for other “business leaders, philanthropists, and community partners” to also help raise funds for “victims of this horrific, saddening event”. Bravo’s donation has reportedly been designated to provide temporary housing for those who have been displaced and therapy for all victims. At the time of writing, five people have been officially declared dead following the condo collapse, and 156 are still missing.