Billionaire Paul Allen Finds Wrecked WWII Ship USS Indianapolis

Read it at USA Today
Billionaire Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, confirmed on Saturday that his research team had discovered the wreckage of the USS Indianapolis. The ship was torpedoed during World War II by a Japanese submarine after delivering components of the atomic bomb “Little Boy.” Of the 1,197 sailors and Marines on board, only 316 survived. Allen's team, composed of 13 people on a 250-foot research ship, was the first of many searching for the ship to find the wreckage at more than 18,000 feet underwater.