Billionaire Trump, 79, Dismisses $2 Million as ‘Peanuts’

Donald Trump derided million-dollar bids for a painting at an auction at his Mar-a-Lago mansion on New Year’s Eve.

The billionaire president was auctioning off a painting of Jesus when he tried to push up the price by insulting the bidders.

Christian worship artist Vanessa Horabuena took just 10 minutes to speed-paint the portrait on stage in the ballroom at Trump’s Florida home.

Christian speed artist Vanessa Horabuena paints a Jesus art piece during the New Year's Eve Party hosted by Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on December 31, 2025. JIM WATSON/Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Trump started the auction with a bid for $100,000 and began haranguing his MAGA-friendly audience to open their wallets.

When the bids reached $1 million, Trump snarled: “He’s the biggest guy on Wall Street, so that’s peanuts.”

“Don’t let that red hat fool you,” he added, referring to the bidder’s Make America Great Again cap.

Guests at the glitzy cocktail party included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

Trump threw the New Year’s Eve party after hosting a series of holiday parties at a time when his presidency is under fire over the affordability of goods and services for Americans.

The next bidder doubled down for $2 million, but the president was unimpressed. “That’s peanuts,” he said, adding that he would sign the painting if that would help hike the price.

President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump then misheard a woman guest, thinking wrongly that she had offered $5 million for the picture. She quickly clarified that she said $2.5 million.

“Your husband looked at her and said, ‘What the hell is that all about?’” Trump added.

The bidding finally topped out at $2.75 million, which will be split between St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a local Sheriff’s Department.

Horabuena is a favorite of the MAGA president. She painted Trump at the Liberty Inauguration Ball in January.