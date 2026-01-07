Billionaire Trump Sends Out Error-Filled Letters While Yanking Blue States’ Child Care Cash

The Trump administration yanked roughly $10 billion in child care and social services funds for blue states, then undercut its case with error-filled letters that mislabeled states.

The billionaire president sent the letters Tuesday night to the states of California, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, and New York, notifying them that federal funding would be frozen pending what officials described as a “thorough review” of the programs, Axios reported.

The letters from the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, cited concerns about “systemic fraud” and requested documents from the states as part of the review process. The letters said the funding would stay frozen until the review was finished.

However, the letters contained apparent errors and “appear to have been written quickly,” Axios reported. Requests for documents repeatedly referred to “Minnesota,” even in letters addressed to other states.

Trump, 79, has been pictured on multiple occasions nodding off during meetings. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration hasn’t addressed the errors. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The aging president, 79, is no stranger to making typos and embarrassing errors.

In July, Trump awkwardly misgendered Željka Cvijanović, the chairwoman of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in a letter that began with “Dear Mr President.” He swiftly walked back that mistake.

Just last month, the president deleted an error-riddled Truth Social message he posted during one of his unhinged late-night self-soothing sessions.He began an angry post that initially read “Ther [sic] are laws that effect our nation.”

President Donald Trump appeared to doze off at the Oval Office on Nov. 6. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After deleting his first attempt, Trump in his second post managed to spell “there” correctly. After initially getting “effect” and “affect” confused, he also subbed in the less problematic word “impact” instead, the Daily Beast previously reported.

The ACF has given a Jan. 20 deadline to the states to turn over the relevant records for some programs.