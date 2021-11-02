CHEAT SHEET
Billionaire Zara Owner Snags $750 Million Dividend Payment
Amancio Ortega, the Spanish octogenarian and former richest person in the world, received a nine-figure dividend payment on Tuesday—for the second time this year. The nearly $750 million award was paid by Inditex, the fashion business and parent company of Zara. Ortega, worth an estimated $83.6 billion, according to Forbes, cofounded Inditex in 1975 with his late ex-wife, Rosalia Mera; he owns a majority of its shares. The company took a public relations hit this summer over allegations that it may have profited off of forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang, China. Inditex vehemently denied the claims.