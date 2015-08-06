Bills Maine Gov. Tried to Veto Are Law

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Bangor Daily News
Sixty-five bills that Maine Gov. Paul LePage tried to veto at the last minute became law without his signature, according to an advisory opinion released Thursday by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. LePage had set a new record for number of bills vetoed in a single session when he tried to reject 65 bills on July 16, more than two weeks after the legislature enacted them then recessed. In its ruling, the court said that legislative recesses have not prevented governors in the past from returning bills with their vetoes within the constitutionally required ten-day timeframe. “This was not about winning or losing; it was about doing things right,” LePage said in response to the ruling, in a prepared statement.