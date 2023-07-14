CHEAT SHEET
Billy Baldwin: Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Was My High School Classmate
‘MIND-BOGGLING’
Alec Baldwin’s brother, Billy Baldwin, could not believe the name of the person he saw arrested on Friday in connection to Long Island’s infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings. Baldwin said Rex Heuermann, who allegedly murdered four women 13 years ago, used to attend Berner High School, the same high school he and Alec Baldwin attended. “Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,” Baldwin tweeted. He said Heuermann graduated in the class of 1981 and Long Island community of Massapequa “is in shock” over the “mind-boggling” news. The New York Post reported Heuermann was identified after being matched via DNA. “23andMe strikes again???” Baldwin wrote.