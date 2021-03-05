Billy Eichner Makes LGBT Hollywood History With New Gay Rom-Com
Progress
It’s Billy Eichner, you gays! Fresh from inspiring memes as the host of the popular game show Billy on the Street, Eichner will become the first openly gay man to star and co-write his own major studio film. The romantic comedy is tentatively titled Bros, and will feature two gay leads who, according to The Wrap, “each try to maybe, possibly, probably stumble towards love…that is, if they can find the time. They’re both very busy.” Neighbors and Forgetting Sarah Marshall director Nicholas Stoller co-wrote the script with Eichner and will also direct. The film is set for an August 12, 2022 release.
In a tweet celebrating the news, Eichner remarked on the historic nature of the news. “In shocking news, BROS will be the first rom com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and, apparently, I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film,” he wrote. “Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!!”