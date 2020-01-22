Billy Eichner to Play Matt Drudge in ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’
Three-time Emmy nominee and American Horror Story alum Billy Eichner will play journalist and Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge in FX’s Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal limited series, American Crime Story: Impeachment, Deadline reported Wednesday. The Drudge Report, a news aggregation website, was the first news source to break the White House affair to the public, after Newsweek editors decided to sit on the story without publishing it. Eichner made his debut on screen with his viral Funny or Die online series Billy on the Street, in which he abruptly asks strangers in New York City funny questions with a celebrity guest. Eichner joins Beanie Feldstein who will play former White House intern Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Sarah Paulson who is reportedly preparing to play Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The series, which is expected to start filming on March 21, is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.