Billy Joel Reveals Moment He Couldn’t Stay Silent on Trump Anymore

Billy Joel decided to finally break his silence on Donald Trump when he heard the president call neo-Nazis “fine people,” he revealed in the new HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

Joel says in the doc’s second installment, airing Friday night on HBO, that he was “angry” to hear the president’s response to 2017’s white supremacist Unite the Right rally, where one person died and several were injured.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, USA - AUGUST 11: Peter Cvjetanovic (R) along with Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists encircle and chant at counter protestors at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 11, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anadolu/Getty Images

“Here they are marching through an American city saying, ‘Jews will not replace us.’ We fought a war to defeat these people!” adds Joel, who is Jewish. “And when Trump comes out and says, ‘There were very fine people on both sides…He should’ve come out and said, ‘Those are bad people.’ There is no qualifying it. The Nazis are not good people. Period.”

The Grammy-winning musician was so angered by the comments that he took his first ever political stance onstage—by simply wearing a Star of David on his coat as he performed at his Madison Square Garden concert weeks later.

“I had to do something, but I didn’t want to get up on a soap box on stage and say, ‘This is wrong,’” he explains of the choice in the film. “So I wore the star. But basically to say, no matter what, I will always be a Jew.” Trump attempted to walk back his 2017 comments the following year, but it did little to soften Joel’s opinion on him.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE: Billy Joel wears a jacket with the Star of David during the encore of his 43rd sold out show at Madison Square Garden on August 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images) Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

The five-time Grammy winner told Rolling Stone in 2019 that Trump’s “fine people” comments were “bulls--t,” as he recalled being “p---ed off” at the time. “There’s no fine Nazis. My father’s generation fought a war to put an end to Nazism,” he said, “so this president missed the boat. He had a great chance to say something meaningful and he blew it.” He also explained at the time why he’s “not a big fan” of Trump’s.

“His father was rich and gave him a lot of money. I don’t know how much empathy he actually has for people who don’t live that kind of life.” That said, he insisted that getting “politically involved” was not his lane. “I find a lot of people resent celebrities touting their candidate. That can actually turn more people off than it can bring more people in.”