Billy McFarland Is Writing a Memoir About Fyre Festival From Prison

Billy McFarland, the man behind the disastrous Fyre Festival, is writing a memoir about the debacle tentatively titled Promythus: The God of Fyre, according to a report from New York Magazine. McFarland has been handwriting pages from the the Federal Correctional Facility in Otisville and sending them to his Russian model girlfriend, Anastasia Eremenko. McFarland is serving a six-year prison sentence for fraud related to the festival and for another operation he conducted while he was out on bail. McFarland was sentenced in October 2018 and reportedly hasn’t seen the two documentaries made about the festival, which were released in January on Hulu and Netflix. He hopes to use profits from the self-published book to pay the $26 million he was ordered to pay in restitution. It is unclear when the forthcoming memoir will drop, but McFarland initially planned to release it on Amazon at the end of April.