Billy Porter and His Estranged Hubby Are Fighting Over Their Cockapoo
‘SERIOUSLY?!’'
Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith are arguing over visitation rights to their cockapoo amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, according to documents obtained by Allegedly. On Nov. 15, Porter’s lawyer, Margaret Brady, said that Smith “blocked access” to the cockapoo, while the actor claimed that Smith “took me off as being the father” and changed the dog’s name. Brady argued with Smith’s attorney, Dana Stutman, over technicalities, asserting that the pup was “a marital asset,” but Stutman insisted the dog was a birthday gift from Porter to Smith. “For seven months, this dog has been with my client [Smith] and not one request has come asking for time with him,” she continued. At one point, Stutman said Porter could see the dog “as long as he can promise that he’s not doing drugs, that he’s not having parties.” “You will not scandalize my name like that,” the actor replied. Both parties eventually came to a tentative agreement in which Porter would be allowed daytime visits with the dog, but it remains unknown whether the pair had come up with an official schedule. When Allegedly requested for comment on the dispute, Porter’s publicist responded: “seriously?!”