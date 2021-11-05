‘Not About You’: Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles Over Vogue Critique
MY BAD!
Billy Porter apologized to Harry Styles on Thursday for blasting his Vogue cover, saying he didn’t intend to critique the singer personally. “It’s not about you,” Porter said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture.” Porter had panned Styles’ 2020 Vogue cover, in which Styles was the first male to cover the fashion magazine by himself, saying the singer was falsely portrayed as deconstructing gender fashion norms. “I changed the whole game,” Porter told the Sunday Times. “And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it.” Porter emphasized his apology later in the interview, making crystal clear that he’s a Harry Styles fan. “I didn’t mean no harm,” he said. “I’m a gay man. We like Harry Styles, he’s cute!”