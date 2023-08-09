Billy Porter Says He Has to Sell His House as Actors’ Strike Drags On

Billy Porter says he has to sell his house because work he was depending on has dried up during the SAG-AFTRA strike. He lambasted Hollywood bigwigs for the situation, saying: “The life of an artist, until you make fuck-you money—which I haven’t made yet—is still check-to-check. I was supposed to be in a new movie and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening,” Porter told the Evening Standard. “So to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments’—you’ve already starved me out,” he said, referring to a widely publicized comment from an anonymous industry executive. “To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day? I don’t have any words for it, but: fuck you,” said Porter. “That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged.”
