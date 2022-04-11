Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus to Divorce—Again—After 28 Years of Marriage
THREE STRIKES
After 28 years of marriage and two prior divorce attempts, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus are going their separate ways. In divorce papers filed Wednesday in Williamson County, Tennessee, Tish, 54, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split from the “Achy Breaky Heart” country singer. The couple wed in 1993 and share five children, including pop star Miley Cyrus. Billy Ray, 60, first attempted to dissolve the marriage in 2010, but recanted five months later, claiming that things with his family were “the best they’ve ever been,” People reports. Tish then gave it a go in June 2013, but the couple reportedly mended their relationship again per a joint statement that claimed, “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together.” The latest divorce papers say the couple hasn’t lived together in more than two years.