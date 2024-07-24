Billy Ray Cyrus Curses Out Firerose and Ex-Wife in New Audio

The drama between Billy Ray Cyrus and his Australian wife, Firerose, continues as new audio reveals an explosive fight between the pair where he appears to go on an expletive-filled tirade.

In the audio posted the Daily Mail, Cyrus, who filed to have the marriage annulled in May, seems to be having an argument over a concert. “It’s 9:15, you idiot. I needed to leave two hours ago. Get the fuck out of here… I’m not in no place to go do a show,” a hoarse Cyrus tells Firerose.

He also references her decision to have a double mastectomy after she discovered she was a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation which increases the chances of developing breast cancer. “This ain’t about your BRCA, this ain’t about your surgery, this ain’t about nothing. This is about you being a fucking selfish bitch.”

He appears to say he no longer thinks she is “real smart.” “I’ve changed my damn mind on that shit. What you are is a selfish bitch.”

In a different clip, Cyrus also seemed to have some harsh words for his ex-wife, Tish, who he has three children with including Miley Cyrus. Tish also had two children before she married Billy Ray.

“The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men, and had those two children before she met Billy Ray,” Billy Ray says, speaking of himself in the third person. “Just think if I said that. The truth … Noah [Cyrus], Brandi [Cyrus], Trace [Cyrus],” he adds before concluding, “Everyone knows devil’s a skank.”

Firerose and Tish have yet to respond to the audio.