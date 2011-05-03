Bin Laden Not Armed in Raid

CHEAT SHEET
In a White House briefing, press spokesman Jay Carney cleared up some misconceptions about the Navy raid that killed Osama bin Laden. The al Qaeda leader was not armed when he was shot and killed, Carney said—but he did resist. Carney read the administration’s revised narrative of the raid, which also walked back the previous statement that bin Laden’s wife was used as a human shield killed during the raid. (She was merely wounded in the leg.) It was also reiterated that U.S. forces were prepared to take bin Laden alive but a serious firefight broke out during the raid, and he did resist, which required the use of deadly force.