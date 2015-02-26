Bin Laden Raid Files Read at U.S. Trial

Documents seized from the 2011 raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound were presented at the trial of a Pakistani man charged with plotting attacks on the U.S. and U.K. on Wednesday. The declassified al Qaeda letters were translated and read in a U.S. court at Abid Naseer’s trial, revealing plans for terror attacks in Britain, Europe, and Russia and including a plot to bomb a pipeline or the U.S. embassy. The files also discussed al Qaeda operations and tactics, but none of the letters mentioned Naseer by name. Naseer has pleaded not guilty and has denied any involvement in terrorist plots. Prosecutors said the defendant was part of an al Qaeda conspiracy to bomb a Manchester mall and the New York subway system. A senior FBI counterterror official also testified that he saw bin Laden’s body after the raid while recovering evidence from the compound.
