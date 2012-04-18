Bin Laden Wives Deportation Delayed

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Osama bin Laden’s widows’ deportation from Pakistan has been delayed due to a missing passport, a lawyer for the family said on Wednesday—but they are still expected to leave for Saudi Arabia and Yemen later Wednesday. The wives, along with nine children, have not been deported yet because a brother of one of the wives was missing a passport. Although U.S. officials got to question the wives only once after the raid that killed bin Laden, Pakistani officials detained them and later learned details about bin Laden’s life in Pakistan. Pakistan decided last week to deport the wives, claiming they were in the country illegally.