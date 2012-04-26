Bin Laden’s Family Deported

CHEAT SHEET
As the one-year anniversary of his killing approaches, the family of Osama bin Laden was deported from Pakistan. Fourteen members total—including three wives—left for Saudi Arabia early Friday. Two of bin Laden’s widows are originally from Saudi Arabia while the third is from Yemen. The wives were convicted of entering Pakistan illegally and sentenced to 45 days in prison, with credit for one month served. All three of the wives and at least eight children were living with him in the house in Abottabad when he was killed last May.